Bea Alonzo unfollows Vincent Co on Instagram

Putting an end to her botched relationship, Bea Alonzo dropped hints that she is over and done with her romance with billionaire businessman Vincent Co.

Alonzo, wanting to completely wiggle out of the failed relationship, decided to unfollow Co on Instagram, erasing the beautiful memories she once shared with him.

She has since gone back to work, returning to the taping of her new Kapuso teleserye which was abruptly halted because of wedding preparations in Spain which, sadly, did not materialize.

It was believed that stipulations in their prenup were reasons for Alonzo to back out of her dream wedding.

Now, in her latest Instagram post, the actress is hinting at a new project. Sharing snaps in her office where she was holding a cup of coffee with a laptop, Alonzo wrote in her caption: “A little office day, a little something cooking, and yes, the poses were part of the agenda.”