Bea Alonzo unfollows Vincent Co on Instagram

Putting an end to her botched relationship, Bea Alonzo dropped hints that she is over and done with her romance with billionaire businessman Vincent Co.
Alonzo, wanting to completely wiggle out of the failed relationship, decided to unfollow Co on Instagram, erasing the beautiful memories she once shared with him.
She has since gone back to work, returning to the taping of her new Kapuso teleserye which was abruptly halted because of wedding preparations in Spain which, sadly, did not materialize.
It was believed that stipulations in their prenup were reasons for Alonzo to back out of her dream wedding.
Now, in her latest Instagram post, the actress is hinting at a new project. Sharing snaps in her office where she was holding a cup of coffee with a laptop, Alonzo wrote in her caption: “A little office day, a little something cooking, and yes, the poses were part of the agenda.”
‘Cariño brutal’ or brashy arrogance?
Sensing her boyfriend Pankee Capistrano’s coy demeanor as he was fidgety while getting settled into the pickup truck that was to kick off Brilliant Sports League 2026 motorcade, Andrea Brillantes was heard saying this cariño brutal in a short Tiktok video uploaded by tonsy025: “‘Wag ka nang umarte nang ganyan.”
Netizens were far from turned off by Brillantes’ seeming brashy arrogance as they collectively appreciated Capistrano’s show of support to his girlfriend.
It’s the first time after a long while that Brillantes has been seen in public with her boyfriend. Capistrano was seen dutifully assisting the actress like a supportive boyfriend would. He was seen escorting Brillantes away from the stage and joined her in a van.
Brillantes’ manager, Shirley Kuan, reportedly asked Capistrano to refrain from posting photos and videos on his Instagram while promo for her ward’s new teleserye was ongoing. Without any complaint, Capistrano obliged. Up until now, he has not posted any photo or video of him and Brillantes in one frame.
Coco and Julia tease action and romance in official ‘Sigabo’ trailer
Coco Martin’s most-awaited primetime comeback is finally here to bring fresh excitement to viewers as ABS-CBN dropped the official trailer for Sigabo, which premieres this 22 June at 8 p.m.
The action-packed trailer teases the series’ cinematic production, blending elevated action scenes with a glimpse of kilig and light-hearted scenes of “Hari ng Aksyon sa Ating Henerasyon” Coco with prime actress Julia Montes.
Coco expressed immense pride in his first original concept, that combines his signature brand of action with a mix of entertaining romance and comedy, promising compelling storytelling that will resonate with Filipino viewers every weeknight.
In the action-romance series, Coco portrays Gabo, a devoted son and ex-convict who takes on a secret mission in exchange for his freedom, and eventually he crosses paths with Sam (Julia), a lawyer who also works as an investigative agent.
Meanwhile, Erik Matti shared in an interview with TV Patrol: “It’s Coco who really brought back the excitement of action movies and series. ‘Pag gawa niya ang aksyon, action all the way. He started it again when no one else was looking into action.”
Sigabo cast also includes JC de Vera, JM De Guzman, Arci Muñoz, Sue Ramirez, Jhong Hilario, Edu Manzano, Carmi Martin, Chanda Romero, Irma Adlawan, Joey Marquez and many more.
Following the success of their fiesta-feels motorcade stops in Metro Manila and Cebu, CocoJul and the cast are set to bring more street party fun and good vibes with upcoming stops in Palawan (20 June), and Pampanga (28 June).