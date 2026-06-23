AFP calls reports of military-backed case against Teodoro a 'joke'

Speaking at a press briefing in Camp Aguinaldo, AFP special spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, retired Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, brushed aside allegations that a majority of AFP generals were preparing to file complaints similar to those lodged against Teodoro last week.

"On the legal side, I would like to defer to the Department of National Defense for the merits of the case. On the claim that the majority of generals of the AFP would be filing a similar case, that is a joke that should be laughed at and not replied to," Trinidad said.

"Totoong joke 'yun. No such claim exists. Laugh at it. It's a good joke," he added.

Trinidad also denied reports of tension between senior military officials and the defense secretary, saying there was no basis for allegations of a rift stemming from questions surrounding Teodoro's alleged dual citizenship.

Last week, a group led by lawyer Russel Miraflor filed complaints seeking a review of Teodoro's alleged false declarations in a Philippine passport application, as well as possible falsification of public documents and perjury, subject to verification of government records.

The group also asked the Office of the Solicitor General to determine whether a quo warranto petition should be filed questioning Teodoro's qualifications to serve as defense secretary.

Miraflor said the complaints merely sought an impartial review of official records and were not intended as a political attack.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, meanwhile, said the military would not entertain "baseless and unverified allegations" aimed at dragging the institution into issues driven by personal interests.

"The AFP remains a professional, disciplined and non-partisan organization," Padilla said.

The Department of National Defense earlier described the complaint as being based on unverified allegations and argued that it improperly shifts the burden of proof to the government.

DND Legal and Legislative Affairs Service chief Assistant Secretary Erik Dy said those making the accusations bear the responsibility of presenting evidence.

"A complaint for perjury requires competent evidence, not speculation, assumptions or a fishing expedition in search of proof," Dy said.

"Until credible and verified evidence is presented, these claims remain nothing but unproven accusations," he added.

Questions regarding Teodoro's citizenship surfaced in July 2025.

DND spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong previously said Teodoro surrendered and renounced his Maltese passport in 2021 before filing his certificate of candidacy for the 2022 senatorial elections.

According to Andolong, the existence of the passport had already been disclosed to the Bureau of Immigration, the Commission on Elections and the Commission on Appointments before Teodoro's confirmation as defense secretary.

AFP Public Affairs Office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad also dismissed the issue, suggesting that Miraflor was merely seeking media attention.