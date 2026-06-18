Gibo eligibility faces quo warranto review

A group led by lawyer Russel Miraflor has filed complaints seeking an official review of Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.’s citizenship and qualification to hold public office.

The complainants filed a Joint Complaint-Affidavit before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office requesting an investigation into possible violations involving alleged false declarations in a Philippine passport application, falsification of public documents, and perjury, subject to the verification of government records.

They also filed a separate complaint before the Office of the Solicitor General asking it to determine whether a quo warranto petition should be filed questioning Teodoro’s qualifications as secretary of national defense.

Miraflor said the filings seek an impartial review of official records rather than a political judgment.