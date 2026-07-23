He also reiterated the Philippines' vision of becoming an "Archipelagic Sentinel and Guardian of the Freedom of the Seas," a concept introduced during the 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue.

During the meeting, Teodoro and Kallas discussed expanding defense and security cooperation in areas such as supply chain security, responsible use of technology, co-production of defense capabilities, maritime security, cybersecurity, and countering cognitive warfare, including foreign information manipulation.

The two officials also underscored the need for closer cooperation in addressing shared security challenges across the Indo-Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Kallas is in the Philippines to attend the EU-ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting, and events marking the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Separately, Teodoro rejected China's criticism of Philippine activities aboard the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

"Wala silang pakialam kung ano ang gawin natin sa teritoryo natin," Teodoro said, adding that Beijing has no right to interfere with Philippine operations within its own territory.

His remarks came after a recent incident in Ayungin Shoal where a China Coast Guard personnel allegedly struck a Philippine Navy sailor with a wooden baton while Chinese vessels attempted to approach the grounded BRP Sierra Madre. The Philippine Navy said its personnel responded in a calm and non-confrontational manner despite the aggressive actions of the China Coast Guard.