Lawyers seek probe, quo warranto review of Defense chief's citizenship records

The group filed a Joint Complaint-Affidavit before the Pasay City Prosecutor's Office requesting a preliminary investigation into possible violations involving alleged false declarations in a Philippine passport application, falsification of public documents and perjury, subject to verification through certified government records.

At the same time, the complainants submitted a Verified Letter-Complaint and Request for Quo Warranto Evaluation before the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), asking government lawyers to determine whether a quo warranto petition should be filed to challenge Teodoro's qualification to serve as secretary of national defense.

Miraflor said the filings are intended to prompt an impartial review rather than secure a premature judgment.

“This is not a political accusation. This is a call for legal, fair, and official verification,” he said.

According to the complainants, documents in their possession indicate that Teodoro held a Maltese passport reportedly valid from 22 December 2016 to 22 December 2026 and later applied for or renewed a Philippine passport in March 2017.

They are asking authorities to examine official records to determine whether declarations relating to Philippine citizenship, foreign citizenship, dual citizenship or foreign passport status complied with legal requirements.

The complaints also cite records allegedly showing the issuance of Philippine Passport No. P2337396A and Bureau of Immigration travel records reflecting foreign travel using Philippine passport documentation between 2016 and 2021.

The complainants further requested verification of documents related to the retention or reacquisition of Philippine citizenship under Republic Act No. 9225, including oaths of allegiance, identification certificates, approvals and any renunciations of foreign allegiance.

They argued that the issue carries significant public interest because Teodoro occupies a Cabinet position responsible for national defense policy, military affairs, territorial security and the protection of the Republic.

The Pasay complaint raises potential violations of Section 10(b) of Republic Act No. 8239 or the Philippine Passport Act of 1996, Article 172 in relation to Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code on alleged falsification of public documents and Article 183 on perjury, subject to confirmation through lawful investigation.

Meanwhile, the OSG filing asks the Solicitor General to determine whether available facts and official records are sufficient to support a quo warranto proceeding questioning the legal basis for Teodoro's continued occupancy of the defense post.

The complainants stressed that they are not seeking the unlawful disclosure of confidential records but are requesting authorized government agencies, including the Department of Foreign Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, Civil Service Commission, Department of National Defense and Bureau of Internal Revenue, to review the documents through established legal procedures.

They also maintained that Teodoro should be afforded full due process and the opportunity to respond, while prosecutors and government lawyers base any decision solely on authenticated records and evidence.

The group urged the Pasay City Prosecutor's Office to convene a panel of prosecutors, issue subpoenas and require the production of certified records, while asking the OSG to determine whether a quo warranto action is warranted should official records show noncompliance with citizenship requirements for the country's defense chief.