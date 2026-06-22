Tourism group sees opportunity in Japan visa fee hike

The Japanese government recently approved a fivefold increase in visa application fees for foreign visitors, marking the first adjustment in nearly five decades.

Under the new rates, a single-entry visa will cost 15,000 yen from the current 3,000 yen, while a multiple-entry visa will rise to 30,000 yen from 6,000 yen. The new fees will apply to applications filed beginning 1 July.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said the increase was driven by rising costs and inflation, adding that it does not expect a significant impact on inbound tourism.

For Global Tourism Business Association president Michelle Taylan, however, the move may provide an opportunity for Philippine tourism.

"Mag-increase man o hindi, prerogative pa rin naman ng mga tao kung gusto nilang pumunta sa Japan, lalo na yung mga travelers na bucket list at dream talaga nilang makapunta roon," Taylan said.

"On another note, good points din for the Philippines kasi if magtaas ng fee ang Japan, baka mas pipiliin na ng mga taong maglibot muna sa Pilipinas," she added.

The association is among the major tourism organizations working closely with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to promote both inbound and outbound travel.

The development comes as the DOT prepares to strengthen its domestic tourism campaign through the "Discover More to Love" initiative.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay earlier said the campaign will build on the department's existing "Love the Philippines" branding while encouraging Filipinos to discover destinations within the country.

Domestic tourism remains one of the key drivers of the industry's growth. DOT data showed that local tourism spending reached P3.26 trillion in 2025, a three percent increase from P3.16 trillion recorded in 2024.

Industry stakeholders said the continued growth of domestic travel could help cushion the impact of global economic uncertainties while supporting local businesses and communities across the country.