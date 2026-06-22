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Japan’s visa fee rise favors local travel

Japan’s visa fee rise favors local travel
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A business group representing tourism stakeholders sees a silver lining in Japan’s planned increase in visa fees: a potential surge in domestic travel as more Filipinos rediscover the country’s world-class destinations.

According to Japanese news agency Jiji Press, the Japanese government, in a Cabinet meeting on Friday chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, approved a fivefold increase in visa application fees for tourists seeking to visit Japan. The fee will be increased from the current 3,000 yen (P1,100) to 15,000 yen (P5,600) for a single-entry visa and from 6,000 yen (P2,200) to 30,000 yen (P11,300) for a multiple-entry visa, marking the first revision of the visa fees in 48 years, since 1978.

Japan’s visa fee rise favors local travel
Tourism group sees opportunity in Japan visa fee hike

Defending the decision, which will apply to applications submitted on or after 1 July, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the increase was due to rising prices and added that he does not expect it to have an immediate impact on inbound tourism.

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