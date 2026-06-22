Trump-backed populist wins razor-tight Colombia vote

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AFP) — A flamboyant United States-backed lawyer who has never held public office narrowly won Colombia’s polarizing presidential runoff Sunday, swinging the country hard right and sparking violent protests.
With almost all the votes counted, Abelardo de la Espriella held 49.66 percent of the vote versus left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda’s 48.70 percent.
The 47-year-old’s slender win triggered demonstrations, but will ease ties with Washington and extend a regional right-wing wave centered on “iron fist” security policies.
“We are beginning a new era!” he told supporters in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla from behind thick bulletproof glass.
“For those who have sown violence, terror, drug trafficking, and corruption all these years, their time is up!” he said, echoing his vow to wage war against drug-running guerrilla groups.
US President Donald Trump cheered the result, exclaiming “He Won, BIG!” as a host of right-wing leaders from across the Americas clamored to offer congratulations and support.
But after a campaign marred by guerrilla bomb attacks and the murder of a leading conservative presidential candidate, there was a quick sign of how tough it will be for De la Espriella to unite this deeply divided nation.
As night fell, thousands of protestors gathered in Colombia’s largest cities.