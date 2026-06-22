Trump-backed populist wins razor-tight Colombia vote

The 47-year-old’s slender win triggered demonstrations, but will ease ties with Washington and extend a regional right-wing wave centered on “iron fist” security policies.

“We are beginning a new era!” he told supporters in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla from behind thick bulletproof glass.

“For those who have sown violence, terror, drug trafficking, and corruption all these years, their time is up!” he said, echoing his vow to wage war against drug-running guerrilla groups.