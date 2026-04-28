Deadliest bombing incident claims 21

BOGOTÁ (AFP) — Colombia marked a national day of mourning Monday after a roadside bomb killed 21 people in southwestern Cauca province, the country’s deadliest attack on civilians in decades and a major escalation of pre-election violence.

The blast Saturday left a large crater and destroyed several vehicles, with AFP journalists reporting bodies and wreckage at the scene. It was the worst single attack since a 2003 Bogota nightclub bombing that killed 36 people.