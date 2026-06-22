SoKor bizman slay suspects fall

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the high-profile killing of a 37-year-old South Korean national, following a swift intelligence and investigative operation that resolved the case within days.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the victim had been residing in the country for nearly two years and was engaged in the distribution of South Korean beauty products.

The victim was reported missing in mid-June after failing to return from a scheduled business meeting in the Clark Freeport Zone.