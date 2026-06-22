SoKor bizman slay suspects fall

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the high-profile killing of a 37-year-old South Korean national, following a swift intelligence and investigative operation that resolved the case within days.
According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the victim had been residing in the country for nearly two years and was engaged in the distribution of South Korean beauty products.
The victim was reported missing in mid-June after failing to return from a scheduled business meeting in the Clark Freeport Zone.
Initial police validation showed that he had a live-in partner and was actively involved in business transactions throughout Central Luzon.
The investigation escalated after security camera footage and coordinated field operations traced the victim’s movements across parts of Pampanga and neighboring provinces.
Authorities disclosed that the tracking eventually led investigators to an abandoned vehicle in Nueva Ecija, where the victim’s body was later discovered.
Subsequent follow-up operations allowed investigators to establish critical leads and identify persons of interest connected to the killing.
Police later apprehended two individuals, identified only by their aliases “Joa” or “Jao” and “Harin.” Investigators also recovered a firearm and ammunition believed to be linked to the crime as part of the ongoing evidence gathering.
Additional vehicles connected to the victim’s last known movements were also seized by authorities.
The PNP stressed that the rapid resolution of the case reflects improved operational coordination, strengthened intelligence sharing, and fast-tracked investigative procedures among the regional police units involved.