PNP solves Korean businessman slay case within days

The victim, a 37-year-old Korean businessman engaged in the distribution of beauty products in the Philippines, was reported missing in mid-June after failing to return from a scheduled meeting in the Clark Freeport Zone.

Police said the victim had been residing in the country for nearly two years and was actively involved in business transactions in Central Luzon.

Investigators launched an extensive probe that included CCTV tracking and coordinated field operations across Pampanga and nearby provinces. The investigation eventually led authorities to an abandoned vehicle in Nueva Ecija, where the victim was later found.

The discovery prompted follow-up operations that enabled investigators to identify persons of interest linked to the case.

Authorities later arrested two suspects identified by their aliases "Joa" or "Jao" and "Harin." Police also recovered a firearm and ammunition believed to be connected to the crime.

Additional vehicles linked to the victim's final movements were likewise located and accounted for during the investigation.

The PNP said the rapid resolution of the case highlights improved operational coordination, stronger intelligence sharing, and expedited investigative procedures among law enforcement units.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units for their prompt action and professionalism.

"Ang mahalaga dito ay mabilis at maayos na pagtugon ng ating mga kapulisan. We assure the public that the PNP will continue to act decisively, fairly, and within the bounds of law," Nartatez said.

"Hindi natin hinahayaan ang ganitong mga insidente na manatiling hindi nalulutas. Agad tayong kumikilos para sa hustisya," he added.

The PNP said due process is being strictly observed as investigators continue to strengthen the case to ensure sufficient evidence for prosecution.

Police also thanked partner agencies and members of the community whose cooperation contributed to the swift progress of the investigation.