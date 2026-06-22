Two arrested for death of Korean national in Clark

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the victim was engaged in the distribution of Korean beauty products in the Philippines and had been residing in the country for nearly two years.

He was reported missing in mid-June 2026 after failing to return from a scheduled meeting in the Clark Freeport Zone area. Initial police validation showed that he had a live-in partner and was actively involved in business-related transactions in Central Luzon.

Authorities said the case quickly escalated after CCTV tracking and coordinated field operations traced the victim’s movements across parts of Pampanga and nearby provinces, eventually leading to the discovery of an abandoned vehicle in Nueva Ecija where the victim was later found.

From there, sustained follow-up operations were immediately conducted, allowing investigators to establish critical leads and identify persons of interest connected to the incident.

Police later apprehended individuals identified by their aliases “Joa/Jao” and “Harin,” while a firearm and ammunition believed to be connected to the case were also recovered as part of the continuing evidence build-up.

Additional vehicles linked to the victim’s last known movements were likewise accounted for.

The PNP emphasized that the rapid resolution of the case reflects improved operational coordination, strengthened intelligence sharing, and fast-tracked investigative procedures among concerned units on the ground.