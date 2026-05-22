Three wanted persons arrested in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur

Police identified the suspect as the Top 2 Provincial Most Wanted Person of the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office. He was brought to the CIDG Ilocos Norte office for documentation before being presented before the court.

In a separate operation at around 10 a.m., personnel of the 1st Ilocos Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company arrested Cherry Ruth Espenido Ragudo, 42, in Barangay 23 San Matias, Laoag City.

Ragudo was arrested based on a warrant for robbery under Article 294, Paragraph 5 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. Bail for the accused was set at P100,000.

Authorities said the accused was brought to the Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital for medico-legal examination before being placed under police custody for documentation and proper disposition.

Meanwhile, at around 12:30 p.m., personnel of the Solsona Municipal Police Station arrested Lauren Melissa Corpuz y Dumlao, 34, in Barangay Nalasin, Solsona, Ilocos Norte.

Corpuz was arrested by virtue of a warrant for violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 22 issued on 14 May, with recommended bail set at P42,000.

The accused was taken to the Solsona Municipal Police Station for documentation before turnover to the court of origin.