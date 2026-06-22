Police activate emergency teams amid Typhoon Francisco, monsoon rains

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered the activation of emergency response teams nationwide to ensure rapid assistance to communities that may be affected by heavy rains, flooding, and landslides.

The directive is in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure immediate assistance and coordinated disaster response during natural calamities.

"Police units on the ground observe disaster response protocol, and coordination with local authorities is included for a unified and quick action for the safety of the people," Nartatez said.

He said close coordination with local government units remains a priority to ensure timely response efforts and public safety measures in vulnerable areas.

"Our personnel are on alert to ensure the safety of residents, and we will continue to work with local government units for preemptive evacuations and other operations to ensure the safety of all our kababayan in the affected communities," he added.

Based on the latest weather bulletin, Typhoon Francisco was monitored 1,170 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon on Sunday afternoon, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts reaching 135 kph while moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

Although the typhoon is not expected to make landfall, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said it may intensify the southwest monsoon and trigger heavy rainfall beginning Monday.

The PNP said it is closely monitoring areas vulnerable to flash floods and landslides, particularly low-lying communities that are frequently affected during prolonged periods of rain.

Nartatez urged the public to remain vigilant and follow official advisories issued by local authorities and disaster management agencies.

"We advise the public to remain vigilant and follow orders from local authorities for their own safety," he said.