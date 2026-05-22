PNP orders preparedness ahead of rainy season



The Philippine National Police has directed all police units nationwide to activate disaster preparedness measures and strengthen flood and typhoon response operations ahead of the expected onset of the wet season in late May or early June.

PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. said regional and local police units were instructed to intensify preparedness efforts and ensure immediate response capability before the full start of the rainy season.

The move is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. and Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla to safeguard communities during disasters and calamities.

“Police units in flood- and landslide-prone areas are now coordinating closely with local disaster councils for planning on preemptive evacuation, traffic management, and rescue operations,” Nartatez said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration earlier said the rainy season may begin in the last week of May or the first week of June as weather systems continue to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across parts of the country.

PAGASA also warned that localized flooding and landslides may occur in high-risk areas during periods of heavy rainfall.

In preparation, the PNP is organizing quick reaction teams and search-and-rescue units in areas frequently affected by flooding and tropical cyclones.

Police assistance desks for stranded commuters and affected residents are also being readied in coordination with local government units and disaster response agencies.

“We are reminding all commanders to inspect rescue equipment, prepare deployment teams, and maintain 24/7 readiness during periods of heavy rainfall and tropical cyclones. Our personnel are ready to assist in rescue, evacuation, and humanitarian operations whenever needed,” PGEN Nartatez said.

Meanwhile, Nartatez urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities as the rainy season approaches.

“We urge residents to stay alert, monitor official advisories from PAGASA and local authorities, and cooperate with evacuation protocols when necessary. Preparation and coordination are critical, and we are making sure our police units can respond quickly to emergencies brought by the rainy season,” he said.