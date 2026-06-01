PNP alerts disaster units as Mayon unrest intensifies

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the move came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a pyroclastic density current (PDC), or "uson," event on 31 May. Mayon remains under Alert Level 3, indicating heightened volcanic unrest and the possibility of hazardous eruptions.

“Our police units in the area are aware of the situation and are always ready to respond for any eventuality based on past experiences and strong coordination with local government units and other agencies,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief directed police units in affected areas to activate emergency and disaster response teams to help ensure the safety of residents and support local government preparedness efforts.

PHIVOLCS has reiterated that entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone remains strictly prohibited due to threats posed by pyroclastic density currents, rockfalls and possible explosive eruptions.

Nartatez also ordered local police commanders to closely coordinate with local government units, disaster risk reduction and management offices, and other concerned agencies to assess conditions on the ground and determine whether additional precautionary measures, including evacuations, may be necessary.

“Patuloy ang pakikipag-ugnayan natin sa lokal na pamahalaan upang matiyak ang kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan,” Nartatez said.

The PNP urged residents to remain calm, monitor official advisories and comply with instructions from authorities to ensure their safety.