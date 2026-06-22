PFDA approves P1.6B fish port upgrades

The Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) Board, chaired by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., approved a package of projects that includes the continued modernization of the Navotas Fish Port Complex (NFPC) and the construction of a new fish port in San Vicente, Palawan. Officials said the projects are designed to improve fish handling, storage, trading, and logistics while reducing post-harvest losses.

A large portion of the funding will go to the rehabilitation of Market Halls 1 and 2 under the third phase of the Navotas modernization program, as well as the second phase of the complex’s shipyard development project. PFDA Acting General Manager Glen Pangapalan said the expansion will add nearly 25 hectares to the facility.

The Navotas fish port remains the country's largest fish trading hub, serving tens of thousands of workers and supplying seafood to consumers across Metro Manila and nearby provinces. Pangapalan said about 30,000 people directly benefit from the port's operations, with the number increasing to around 50,000 during peak fishing seasons.

Beyond fisheries, Tiu Laurel wants the Navotas complex to evolve into a broader food trading center that can connect farmers and fisherfolk directly with buyers.

"We already have the buyers here," Tiu Laurel said during the board meeting. "If producers from places like Lubang can bring their products directly to Navotas instead of passing through other trading centers, we can shorten the supply chain, reduce logistics costs, and improve returns for producers."

The agriculture chief also pushed for additional upgrades, including improvements to Market Halls 3 to 7, road networks, parking areas, and the construction of a welcome center. He said available land within the complex could support future expansion while the planned shipyard would help improve services for fishing vessels.

Meanwhile, the planned San Vicente Modern Fish Port is expected to strengthen the fisheries industry in Palawan, particularly for municipal fisherfolk operating in the West Philippine Sea. The facility will provide modern fish landing, handling, storage, and marketing services aimed at increasing the value of catches and reducing waste.

PFDA estimates the Palawan project will directly benefit more than 2,000 people and indirectly support over 20,000 others across the fisheries value chain. Construction of the San Vicente port is scheduled for completion in 2028, while the next phases of the Navotas modernization program are expected to be completed between late this year and mid-2027.

