Gonzales pushes 2 modern fishports

“It strengthens the fisheries sector while opening doors for processing, logistics and related industries,” he said.

Together with 4Ps Partylist Rep. Marcelino Libanan, Gonzales filed two bills seeking the establishment of state-run fishports with cold storage in the coastal municipalities of Dolores and Oras. The measures are currently pending in the House committee on aquaculture and fisheries resources.

Gonzales said the facilities would not only benefit fisherfolk but also consumers through improved access to fresher seafood and more stable prices.