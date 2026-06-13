DA earmarks P300M for Mapanas fishery hub

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. unveiled the development push during a visit to the municipality, citing its rich fishing grounds, expanding tuna industry, and strong potential for high-value crop production.

“We are here with a clear purpose: to transform Mapanas into a premier agri-fishery hub in Eastern Visayas,” Tiu Laurel said. “Your rich coastal waters have immense potential as a rising powerhouse for tuna and high-value deep-sea commercial fishing, while your fertile soils are uniquely primed for high-value crop production.”

A large portion of the assistance consists of P293 million worth of crop and fishery insurance coverage from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp., aimed at protecting farmers and fisherfolk from typhoons, flooding and other climate-related risks.

The DA also distributed P4.7 million worth of agricultural inputs, seeds and equipment, while more than 2,000 beneficiaries received cash assistance under the Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk Program.

To help improve local livelihoods, the agency turned over P1.2 million worth of abaca stripping machines to boost fiber processing efficiency and increase earnings for growers.

Tiu Laurel also announced additional infrastructure support for the municipality’s fishing industry, including a solar-powered ice plant with a 10,000-kilogram capacity, light fishing boats expected before year-end, and a modular solar-powered cold storage facility for fish, meat and vegetables.

“I am confident that once these projects are completed, they will help all of you and improve your lives. First, we will install a solar-powered ice plant here with a capacity of 10,000 kilograms. Second, by the end of this year, the light boats will already be delivered so your fishing operations can continue uninterrupted. We have also received a request for a modular solar-powered cold storage facility for fish, meat and vegetables, which we will also provide. These are the assistance programs we can offer for now,” he said.

The agriculture chief also rolled out the government’s “Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!” program in the area, allowing qualified farmers and fisherfolk to access rice at P20 per kilogram.

“We know how heavily inflation weighs on family budgets. This is our immediate way of helping ensure that affordable rice remains accessible while allowing farming and fishing households to focus on improving productivity and livelihoods,” Tiu Laurel said.

Mapanas has 1,528 registered farmers and 816 fisherfolk, with fisheries resources covering around 16,500 hectares. The municipality is known for producing tuna, coconut, cassava and abaca, but many residents continue to face economic challenges.