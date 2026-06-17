MMSU receives P2-M black garlic equipment donation from Japanese partners

MMSU President Virgilio Julius P. Manzano Jr. said the university intends to build on the gains of the project and explore wider market opportunities for black garlic products.

He noted that the commodity has shown potential not only in local markets but also overseas, making it a promising value-added product for Ilocos Norte farmers.

JICA Senior Representative Soichiro Ide said the additional equipment would help improve production practices and maintain product quality while opening opportunities for market expansion.

"The equipment and technical knowledge gained through the project will further strengthen black garlic production efforts," Ide said.

Meanwhile, MMSU Vice President for Research, Development and Innovation Nathaniel Alibuyog assured project partners that the university would maximize the use of the donated equipment for research, innovation, and community-based programs benefiting farmers.

Takara Inc. President Kimio Takarada expressed hope that the initiative would encourage more growers to venture into black garlic production and consider it a sustainable source of livelihood.

The black garlic collaboration between MMSU and its Japanese partners began in 2019 through a technology transfer agreement that introduced black garlic production techniques to the university.

Since then, MMSU has served as a training and technology hub for black garlic production, helping promote the crop as a value-added agricultural enterprise for farmers and entrepreneurs in the Philippines.