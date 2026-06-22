Mild quake shakes Pangasinan

PANGASINAN — A mild earthquake greeted residents of Pangasinan and nearby areas on the morning of 22 June 2026.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), a magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck the province. The tremor was tectonic in origin and occurred at 7:03 a.m. on the said date.
The epicenter was located at 16.36 degrees North and 119.59 degrees East, approximately 33 kilometers south, 84 degrees west of the municipality of Bolinao, Pangasinan. It had a shallow depth of 4 kilometers.
No damage has been reported. Phivolcs also stated that no aftershocks are expected.