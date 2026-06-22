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Mild quake shakes Pangasinan

Phillipine Institute of Volcanology and Seimology
Phillipine Institute of Volcanology and Seimology
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PANGASINAN — A mild earthquake greeted residents of Pangasinan and nearby areas on the morning of 22 June 2026.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), a magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck the province. The tremor was tectonic in origin and occurred at 7:03 a.m. on the said date.

Phillipine Institute of Volcanology and Seimology
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The epicenter was located at 16.36 degrees North and 119.59 degrees East, approximately 33 kilometers south, 84 degrees west of the municipality of Bolinao, Pangasinan. It had a shallow depth of 4 kilometers.

No damage has been reported. Phivolcs also stated that no aftershocks are expected.

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