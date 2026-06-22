Marcos to fund stalled flood-control projects in 2027 budget

During an inspection of the Mananga River in Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, Cebu, the President also vowed to sustain rehabilitation efforts to prevent communities from suffering the same devastation caused by typhoons, flooding, and river overflows.

"So, patuloy lang ang ginagawa natin para hindi na maulit 'yung napakalaking perwisyo ng pagdaan ng bagyo, ng ilog, at saka nung pagdaan nung baha dito at ang daming nasira," Marcos said.

The Mananga River overflowed on 4 November 2025 during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

"So, patuloy lang and we will continue to come, we will continue to build, we will continue to repair, and may plano tayo para sa next year para doon na natin haharangin sa taas 'yung tubig para hindi na natin poproblemahin, masyadong problemahin dito sa baba," he added.

Marcos assured residents that funding for the rehabilitation of the river has already been included in the proposed 2027 budget.

"At ito ay nasa — ilalagay na namin — nasa NEP na para sa budget for next year, for 2027. Naka-budget na at titiyakin natin na hindi magagalaw 'yung budget na 'yun pagdaan sa budget process," he said.

At the height of the controversy surrounding flood-control projects in 2025, Marcos ordered the cancellation of new flood-control appropriations for 2026 and redirected the funds to priority sectors, including education, health, agriculture, housing, infrastructure, information and communications technology, labor, social services, and energy.

While no new funds were allocated for flood-control projects in the 2026 national budget, Marcos earlier clarified that the P350 billion earmarked for such projects in 2025 must first be fully utilized.

Remedial measures

Recalling the widespread flooding that affected communities along the Mananga River, Marcos said the government immediately implemented remedial measures and upgraded flood-control structures to address recurring flooding in the area.

He said rehabilitation works included improvements to existing flood-control infrastructure and the use of alternative materials instead of conventional concrete in some structures.

The government also constructed a new drainage system and established a no-build zone along vulnerable sections of the river.

"We will continue to repair and to redesign the flood control here," Marcos said.

"I think it's an opportune time also na mabanggit na 'yung mga dam projects. Kung maalala ninyo, tatlo ang malalaking ilog dito sa Cebu. At kaya't 'yung pag bumababa ang tubig, doon galing ang baha. Doon sa malalaking ilog na 'yun," he added.

The government has also constructed a 70-meter dam along the Mananga River as part of its flood-mitigation efforts.