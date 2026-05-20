Marcos: Delayed flood plan now being implemented

The project is part of the government’s intensified flood mitigation effort under the “Oplan Kontra Baha” program.

Project NOAH was launched during the administration of President Benigno Aquino III, mandating the Department of Science and Technology to develop a responsive disaster prevention and mitigation system.

It aims to provide a six-hour flood early warning system for communities along 18 major river systems, as well as enhanced geohazard and storm surge vulnerability maps.

More work ahead

During the inspection, Marcos stressed the need for the continuous cleaning, dredging, and rehabilitation of drainage systems to reduce flooding in the surrounding communities.

He said the G. Araneta area was among the priority flood-prone locations, with similar interventions ongoing across Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

Marcos said the pipe-laying work is expected to be completed next week, while the construction of a pumping station is targeted within the year or early next year.

“These are the strategies we are employing. We have a lot of work ongoing around Metro Manila and across the Philippines to find ways to improve flood control,” he said.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, who joined the inspection, said local residents had already experienced some relief from the recent rains with the ongoing interventions.

“During the recent weekend rains, we saw some alleviation and improvement. But we should not be satisfied. We need to keep going and complete this before June,” Dizon said.

Launched in November 2025, Oplan Kontra Baha includes waterways clearing, drainage rehabilitation, and pumping station upgrades to reduce flooding in Metro Manila and other areas.

During his inspection, the President observed pipe-laying work designed to channel rainwater from G. Araneta Avenue to the San Juan River.