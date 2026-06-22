Lanao Sur rolls out El Niño measures

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur — The provincial government of Lanao del Sur has drafted a comprehensive response plan to mitigate the impact of an ongoing El Niño dry spell that has severely damaged local agriculture and fisheries while threatening livestock.
The plan was unveiled during a meeting of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council following a newly released assessment by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist. The report analyzed data gathered throughout April and May.
Abdullah Datu-Haron, a provincial agriculturist, reported that 612 farmers across 76 villages in 13 municipalities and the provincial capital of Marawi have suffered extensive losses to rice, corn and vegetable crops.
The dry spell has left agricultural soils cracked and depleted of moisture, putting immense strain on local water infrastructure.
Irrigation systems in Masiu are completely nonfunctional, while the towns of Ditsaan-Ramain and Bubong are experiencing critical water shortages.
“Though occasional rains have helped a little, the effects remain clear, especially in rice-growing areas,” Datu-Haron said.