SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Lanao Sur rolls out El Niño measures

Lanao Sur rolls out El Niño measures
Courtesy of PIA
Published on

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur — The provincial government of Lanao del Sur has drafted a comprehensive response plan to mitigate the impact of an ongoing El Niño dry spell that has severely damaged local agriculture and fisheries while threatening livestock.

Lanao Sur rolls out El Niño measures
Drought hits 633 farmers

The plan was unveiled during a meeting of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council following a newly released assessment by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist. The report analyzed data gathered throughout April and May.

Abdullah Datu-Haron, a provincial agriculturist, reported that 612 farmers across 76 villages in 13 municipalities and the provincial capital of Marawi have suffered extensive losses to rice, corn and vegetable crops.

Lanao Sur rolls out El Niño measures
DA revives El Niño task force as weather threatens rice output

The dry spell has left agricultural soils cracked and depleted of moisture, putting immense strain on local water infrastructure.

Irrigation systems in Masiu are completely nonfunctional, while the towns of Ditsaan-Ramain and Bubong are experiencing critical water shortages.

“Though occasional rains have helped a little, the effects remain clear, especially in rice-growing areas,” Datu-Haron said.

Battle of Bayang Padang Karbala anniversary Lanao del Sur
El Niño Philippines
Agricultural Losses
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph