Drought hits 633 farmers

The report disclosed that 233.57 hectares of agricultural land were affected out of the 2,856.54 hectares monitored during the initial assessment.

Among the crops heavily affected by the drought were banana, eggplant, string beans, tomato, cucumber, ampalaya, chili, pepper, sweet corn, and ornamental plants such as orchids, gerbera, asters and wonder white flowers.

Banana plantations in Budlaan, Bonbon, Mabini and Sudlon 1 were among those affected, while vegetable-producing areas in Tabunan, Taptap, Guba and Sinsin reported damaged tomatoes, cucumbers and ampalaya crops.

Ornamental plants in Barangays Babag, Budlaan, and Pung-ol Sibugay were also affected by the extreme heat and prolonged dry conditions.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the city government has intensified preparations for the impact of the prolonged dry spell, which may include declaring a state of preparedness and expanding drought mitigation measures.

Possible interventions for affected farmers include cash assistance, free transport of produce, irrigation support, and the revival of the “Tabo sa Barangay” market linkage program to help farmers sell their products directly to urban communities, he added.

Additional reports are still being consolidated from Barangays Adlaon, Lusaran, Sirao, Sudlon 2, Sapangdaku, Buhisan, Binaliw, Busay, and Toong.