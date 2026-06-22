Father's Day masterclass spotlights seafood favorites

As part of its ongoing masterclass series for members, Cold Storage Seafood celebrated Father's Day with a cooking workshop led by Chef Kalel Chan on June 20 at UM Kitchen Studio in Horseshoe, Quezon City.

Chan, a veteran chef and restaurateur known for his work with the Raintree Restaurant Group's concepts such as Izakaya Sensu and Chotto Matte, and more recently for helming the San Juan steakhouse Lobby 385, demonstrated two seafood dishes: salmon salpicao using Norwegian salmon and fish and chips made with Alaskan pollock, both sourced from Cold Storage Seafood's lineup of imported products.

Throughout the session, participants picked up practical tips on seafood preparation, cooking techniques and plating while sampling the finished dishes.