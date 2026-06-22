Father's Day masterclass spotlights seafood favorites

As part of its ongoing masterclass series for members, Cold Storage Seafood celebrated Father's Day with a cooking workshop led by Chef Kalel Chan on June 20 at UM Kitchen Studio in Horseshoe, Quezon City.
Chan, a veteran chef and restaurateur known for his work with the Raintree Restaurant Group's concepts such as Izakaya Sensu and Chotto Matte, and more recently for helming the San Juan steakhouse Lobby 385, demonstrated two seafood dishes: salmon salpicao using Norwegian salmon and fish and chips made with Alaskan pollock, both sourced from Cold Storage Seafood's lineup of imported products.
Throughout the session, participants picked up practical tips on seafood preparation, cooking techniques and plating while sampling the finished dishes.
The event is one of the exclusive perks offered to members of Cold Storage Seafood, a longtime importer and distributor of premium seafood in the Philippines. Established by Sikat Araw Trading Corporation, the company sources seafood from major producing regions including Norway, Alaska, Chile and Japan, supplying hotels, restaurants and other food-service establishments while also serving retail customers.
Customers who qualify for the Cold Storage Seafood Membership Card through purchases at its stores, including its flagship branch in Greenhills, San Juan, receive benefits such as discounts, complimentary items, exclusive promotions and access to members-only culinary events and masterclasses.
The Father's Day workshop followed a Mother's Day-themed masterclass featuring actress and television host Janice de Belen last 5 May. Through the continuing series, members are given the opportunity to learn from chefs and food personalities while discovering new ways to prepare premium seafood at home.