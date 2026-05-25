Dennis Trillo Shares Son’s Near-Fatal Car Crash

According to Dennis, fatigue caused Calix to briefly lose control of the vehicle, causing it to hit a road island before overturning.

“Kaninang 5am, nakatulog habang nagda-drive mag-isa 'yung panganay ko. Bumangga siya sa island at tumaob 'yung kotse… Total wreck…” the actor wrote.

Despite the severity of the crash, Calix escaped with minor injuries. Dennis said his son sustained bruises on the head and arms, while his left hand was swollen following the incident.

The actor also emphasized that no other people or vehicles were involved in the accident.

“Walang tinamaang ibang kotse o ibang tao,” he shared.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Dennis expressed gratitude that the outcome was not more tragic, acknowledging that not everyone involved in similar accidents is as fortunate.

He also used the experience to remind motorists to prioritize rest and safety, advising drivers not to force themselves to continue when feeling sleepy.

“Lesson… ’pag inaantok, ’wag piliting mag-drive. Pwedeng mag-stop over muna, para mag-unat-unat or umidlip,” he said.

As of writing, neither Dennis nor Calix has provided further updates regarding the incident, while the actor’s official social media pages remain quiet following the deletion of the post.