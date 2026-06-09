Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez: ‘The Loyalty Game’

A dangerous test of trust takes center stage in The Loyalty Game, an upcoming Filipino psychological drama starring Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez and Sofia Andres. The series premieres globally on 3 July on Prime Video.

Inspired by the viral “loyalty test” trend on social media, the drama follows Ana (Gutierrez), who begins to question her husband Ben’s (Rosales) faithfulness after a troubling incident. Determined to uncover the truth, she enlists another woman, played by Andres, to tempt and test him.