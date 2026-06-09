Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez: ‘The Loyalty Game’

A dangerous test of trust takes center stage in The Loyalty Game, an upcoming Filipino psychological drama starring Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez and Sofia Andres. The series premieres globally on 3 July on Prime Video.
Inspired by the viral “loyalty test” trend on social media, the drama follows Ana (Gutierrez), who begins to question her husband Ben’s (Rosales) faithfulness after a troubling incident. Determined to uncover the truth, she enlists another woman, played by Andres, to tempt and test him.
What starts as a carefully planned scheme soon spirals into a high-stakes psychological battle marked by deception, shifting loyalties, and emotional manipulation. As secrets surface, the lines between hunter and prey begin to blur, placing everyone involved in increasingly dangerous territory.
Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar and produced by ABS-CBN Star Creatives, the series also features Charlie Dizon, Yassi Pressman, Yen Santos, Elisse Joson, Maika Rivera and Carmina Villarroel.
Blending suspense, romance, and psychological intrigue, The Loyalty Game explores how far people are willing to go in pursuit of answers — and what happens when trust becomes a weapon.