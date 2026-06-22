Chess tourney brings families, community together in Baguio

Chess in Baguio continues to gain momentum as more enthusiasts participate in local tournaments and community events. From young beginners to seasoned players, participants filled the playing area with quiet focus and strategic intensity, carefully studying each move and responding to their opponents with patience and precision. The tournament reflected how the game has evolved into a growing community activity that brings together individuals united by a shared passion for strategy and critical thinking.

Beyond competition, chess in the city has become a platform for connection and growth. Events such as this tournament provide opportunities for players to test their skills, learn from one another, and strengthen the local chess culture. The steady rise in participation also reflects how the game continues to inspire new generations of players in Baguio.

Among the participants was the father-and-daughter duo Romel and Mary Grace Valdez, a Batang Pinoy gold medalist, who shared their experience of joining the tournament together.

For Romel, chess has long been more than a game. It is a way to teach life lessons such as patience, discipline, and strategic thinking while spending quality time with his daughter. What began as simple games at home gradually grew into a shared passion that strengthened their relationship over time.

For Mary Grace, playing chess with her father has become both a learning experience and a cherished bonding activity. As a Batang Pinoy gold medalist, she continues to bring discipline and competitive spirit into every match while also valuing the moments spent with her father through the game.

As they took part in the tournament, with Romel providing steady support throughout, their experience reflected the deeper value of the event: creating meaningful moments through shared interests. Every match became an opportunity to connect, encourage one another, and build memories beyond the chessboard.

Throughout the event, players demonstrated not only competitive skill but also sportsmanship and respect, with handshakes after matches and words of encouragement shared between rounds. The atmosphere reflected a community that values both excellence in play and connection among its members.

More than a celebration of competition, the tournament highlighted the growing presence of chess in Baguio and its role in bringing people together. It continues to serve as a platform where individuals of all ages can engage, learn, and grow within a supportive and passionate community.

"As Baguio’s most loved mall, SM City Baguio continues to be a venue where passions are nurtured, communities are strengthened, and memorable moments are created, one move at a time," SM City Baguio stated.