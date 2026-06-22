BuCor moves 200 PDLs to Sablayan prison

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. emphasized that these ongoing transfers are part of a strategic plan that is being carefully implemented in preparation for the eventual closure of the New Bilibid Prison by 2028.

Currently, the NBP, the country’s largest and oldest penal institution, has faced longstanding challenges such as congestion, deteriorating infrastructure, and security concerns, which have prompted government agencies to rethink the existing correctional framework.

The transfer to Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm is particularly significant given the facility’s capacity and resources. Located in Occidental Mindoro, Sablayan is one of BuCor’s major penal farms and has been developed to accommodate an increased number of inmates while offering vocational and agricultural training programs aimed at rehabilitation.

The Bureau, by moving PDLs to facilities like Sablayan, hopes to create more humane and productive environments where prisoners can engage in meaningful activities that facilitate their reintegration into society upon release.

Catapang also highlighted that the gradual redistribution of PDLs across multiple prison farms and institutions nationwide is not only a response to overcrowding but also aligned with the government’s broader objective to modernize and decentralize the correctional system.