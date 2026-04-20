Governor urges BuCor to buy Nueva Ecija produce for PDLs

Palayan City Mayor Viandrei Nicole “Vianne” J. Cuevas, and Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. accompanied Umali during the ceremony.

The new prison facility will provide thousands of job opportunities to the province, as well as having a positive effect to the economy of Nueva Ecija. Umali said that during the construction phase, thousands of job opportunities will be opened.

He added that once the facility is open and operational, permanent positions for security, administrative, medical, and program staff will be open to the locals of Nueva Ecija.

The governor also said that there will be an increase in the demand for local products and services, such as food, materials, and other necessities of the facility. This will coincide with the development of infrastructures in Palayan City and other neighboring areas, such as roads and utilities.

According to by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., the P470-million prison facility will have comprehensive and robust security features on a 60-hectare property donated by the Nueva Ecija provincial government.

He added that the donated lot will lay the groundwork for the establishment of critical infrastructure projects that pave the way for a unified penology and correctional system and optimize land use for government facilities.

The new facility is capable of accommodating up to 7,500 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs). The facility will include key components such as Maximum, Medium, and Minimum Security Camps; a Reception and Diagnostic Center; and a Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center.

The new facility will also have a Correctional Institution for Women; Vocational and Livelihood Facilities; Agricultural Production Areas; In-facility Courtrooms; and Personnel Housing, and is targeted for completion by end of 2027.

Among the features of the new facility are the perimeter fence with fortified walls and fencing securing the entire complex; elevated guard towers strategically positioned around the facility; controlled entry points equipped with monitored checkpoints and access control systems; advanced surveillance and communication technologies; and solar lighting to enhance energy efficiency and security.