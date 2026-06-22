Army kills NPA commander

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A high-ranking leader of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) and another rebel fighter were killed during a series of military operations in Bukidnon province over the weekend, the military said.

The operations, conducted Sunday by units under the army’s 4th Infantry Division, also led to the recovery of three high-powered firearms during separate clashes in Cabanglasan town and Malaybalay City.