Army kills NPA commander

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A high-ranking leader of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) and another rebel fighter were killed during a series of military operations in Bukidnon province over the weekend, the military said.
The operations, conducted Sunday by units under the army’s 4th Infantry Division, also led to the recovery of three high-powered firearms during separate clashes in Cabanglasan town and Malaybalay City.
Military officials said the offensive was part of intensified operations to dismantle the leadership of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee, an NPA formation that the military describes as weakened.
During a midnight operation in Sitio Tagiptip, Barangay Iba in Cabanglasan, troops from the 1st Special Forces Battalion clashed with fleeing rebels, killing an NPA member identified as Edward Pantandon. Soldiers recovered an M16 rifle at the scene.
Later that morning, at around 11:35 a.m., troops from the 8th Infantry Battalion engaged the same rebel group in Sitio Nalumosan, Barangay Silae in Malaybalay City.