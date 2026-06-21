UnionBank, AboitizPower land Brand Finance roster

The banking institution has helped redefine customer experience and expand access to financial services through continued investments in digital infrastructure, automation and customer-centric solutions.

Meanwhile, AboitizPower’s inclusion in the ranking underscores its growing role in supporting the country’s energy security and transition toward a more sustainable energy future.

Through investments in renewable energy, battery storage and energy infrastructure, the company continues to help power economic growth while advancing the Philippines’ clean energy ambitions.

“Today, stakeholders expect companies to be transparent, responsible, and consistent in how they operate and communicate,” Hontiveros-Malvar added. “At Aboitiz, we recognize that trust is built over time through actions, not just words. As we continue our transformation journey, our focus remains on listening to stakeholders, strengthening sustainability and governance efforts, and ensuring our actions align with our values and commitments.”

As one of the Philippines’ longest-standing business groups, Aboitiz attributes its resilience and continued relevance to its ability to adapt while staying grounded in its core values.

“Over the years, we have learned that trust is earned through consistency, resilience comes from the willingness to evolve, and long-term relevance requires continuous innovation,” Hontiveros-Malvar said. “Whether through technology, sustainability, or investments in people and communities, we remain committed to advancing business and communities and creating a better future for generations to come.”