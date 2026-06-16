Techglomerate Aboitiz secures 3rd straight plum

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) has secured a place in the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the third straight year, underscoring the growing scale of its diversified businesses and its ongoing transformation into what it calls the Philippines’ first “techglomerate.”

The recognition comes as the Aboitiz Group continues to expand through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and technology-driven investments across key sectors, including energy, banking, infrastructure, food and data science.

Annual ranking

The annual ranking by Fortune measures the region’s largest companies based on revenue and is widely regarded as a benchmark of corporate size and economic influence.

“Being included once again in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 is a reflection of our people, our partners, and the trust they continue to place in us,” AEV president and chief executive officer Sabin M. Aboitiz said. “It reinforces our belief that transformation is a never-ending journey.”