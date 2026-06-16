Aboitiz secures third straight Fortune rankings

The recognition comes as the Aboitiz Group continues to expand through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and technology-driven investments across key sectors, including energy, banking, infrastructure, food, and data science. The annual ranking by Fortune measures the region’s largest companies based on revenue and is widely regarded as a benchmark of corporate size and economic influence.

“Being included once again in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 is a reflection of our people, our partners, and the trust they continue to place in us,” AEV President and Chief Executive Officer Sabin M. Aboitiz said. “It reinforces our belief that transformation is a never-ending journey.”

The company’s latest appearance on the list follows a series of major investments that strengthened its portfolio. Among these were AboitizPower’s acquisition of the Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan hydroelectric complex, Aboitiz Foods’ purchase of Singapore-based Diasham Resources, and infrastructure initiatives involving Aboitiz InfraCapital and Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock.

UnionBank, the Aboitiz Group’s banking arm, also earned a spot on this year’s Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ranking.

Over the past several years, AEV has accelerated efforts to integrate technology, artificial intelligence, and data science across its businesses as part of its long-term strategy to modernize operations and create new growth opportunities. The company said this approach is helping position its portfolio to compete in a rapidly evolving regional economy.

“More than a recognition of size, this distinction reflects our ability to evolve, adapt, and create meaningful impact,” Aboitiz said. “As a portfolio manager, we are focused on strengthening our businesses today while investing in the opportunities of tomorrow.”