Search widens for missing hiker in Mt. Kalatungan

Anecito Torayno, chief of the search operation, said volunteers, soldiers, police officers, local guides, K-9 units, and drone operators have yet to locate Alkharj Gomez Zamayla, who was reported missing while trekking on the country's fifth-highest mountain.

Torayno said search teams have widened their coverage to the towns of Valencia, Pangantucan and Talakag, focusing on areas surrounding the mountain.

"We are confident he is still alive somewhere in the mountain," Torayno said.

He noted that thermal-imaging drones and K-9 units have been deployed to aid the search.

The Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao earlier reported that Zamayla had not secured a permit to climb Mt. Kalatungan and did not coordinate with local authorities before his trek.

Police Major Joan Navarro, spokesperson of the regional police office, said search and rescue operations began after authorities received reports that the hiker had gone missing.

Initial reports indicated that Zamayla joined a hiking activity from Barangay Portulin to Barangay Mendiz in Pangantucan, Bukidnon. However, members of the hiking group later denied that he was part of their activity.

According to police, Zamayla was last seen on 12 June between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. near a river a few minutes from Camp 1.

"Authorities continue the search and rescue operations to locate Mr. Zamayla. Efforts are being conducted in coordination with the local government unit and partner agencies," the police report stated.

Authorities urged anyone with information on Zamayla's whereabouts to contact the Pangantucan Municipal Police Station at 0998-598-6873.

The PNP in Bukidnon said it remains committed to locating the missing hiker as soon as possible.

In a Facebook post, Zamayla's sister, Shola Zamayla-Biasca, appealed for public assistance and called for continued search and rescue efforts.

She said her brother was last seen on 12 June asking a fellow hiker for water before losing contact with his family.