DENR closes Lake Holon after landslide hits Mt. Melibengoy

“This temporary closure is being implemented to ensure the safety and security of all visitors while the concerned authorities conduct a thorough assessment of the extent of the damage and evaluate potential hazards in the area,” Lumayag said.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice and until environmental and safety inspectors deem the site safe for the public.

Lumayag urged prospective travelers to contact the Protected Area Management Board of the Allah Valley Protected Landscape or the municipal government of T’boli for guidance.

Lake Holon is a crater lake situated inside Mt. Melibengoy, an active volcano also known as Mt. Parker, in the town of T’boli.

Frequently called the “Crown Jewel of the South” by local tourism officials, the lake is famous for its emerald waters and surrounding biodiversity.