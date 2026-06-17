Missing hiker not in Mt. Kalatungan climb group

However, authorities said the group he allegedly joined denied that he was part of their hiking activity.

Based on police reports, Zamayla was last seen on 12 June, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. near a river, a few minutes away from Camp 1.

“Authorities continue the search and rescue operations to locate Mr. Zamayla. Efforts are being conducted in coordination with the local government unit and partner agencies,” the report said.

The public is urged to report any information on his whereabouts to the Pangantucan Municipal Police Station at 0998-598-6873.

The Philippine National Police in Bukidnon said it remains committed to locating the missing hiker as soon as possible.

The family earlier reported his disappearance along the slopes of Mt. Kalatungan, the second-highest peak in Bukidnon.

In a Facebook post, his sister, Shola Zamayla-Biasca, appealed for a wider search and rescue effort and asked residents for any information that could help locate him.

She said her brother was last seen asking for water from a fellow hiker before he lost contact with relatives.