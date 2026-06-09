DENR closes Lake Holon after landslide hits Mt. Melibengoy

DENR Region 12 OIC Regional Executive Director Maria Elvira V. Lumayag issued the temporary closure on 8 June 2026, halting all visitors and trekking activities within the area effective immediately.

“This temporary closure is being implemented to ensure the safety and security of all visitors while the concerned authorities conduct a thorough assessment of the extent of the damage and evaluate potential hazards in the area,” she stated.

The closure shall remain in effect until further notice and until it is determined that the area is safe for public access.

“We respectfully request everyone’s understanding and cooperation. Updates regarding the reopening of Lake Holon will be announced through official channels,” she added.

The official urged every to contact the Protected Area Management Board of Allah Valley Protected Landscape (PAMB- AVPL) through the Protected Area Management Office-Allah Valley Protected Landscape or the LGU of T'boli, South Cotabato for guidance and inquiries.

Lake Holon is a stunning crater lake located inside Mt. Melibengoy (Mt. Parker) in T'Boli, South Cotabato, Philippines.

Often dubbed the “Crown Jewel of the South,” it is famous for its crystal-clear emerald waters and serene, biodiverse wilderness. The site is a popular ecotourism destination for trekking, swimming, kayaking, and indigenous T'Boli cultural immersion.