Scam hub operators’ hunting intensifies

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched a follow-up operation to identify and arrest the masterminds and financiers bankrolling a newly discovered underground scam hub in Muntinlupa City, officials said.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered a thorough investigation into the individuals and groups behind the illegal facility.

Nartatez emphasized that law enforcement will look past low-level workers to focus heavily on tracking down the syndicate’s top-tier leadership.