Scam hub operators’ hunting intensifies

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched a follow-up operation to identify and arrest the masterminds and financiers bankrolling a newly discovered underground scam hub in Muntinlupa City, officials said.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered a thorough investigation into the individuals and groups behind the illegal facility.
Nartatez emphasized that law enforcement will look past low-level workers to focus heavily on tracking down the syndicate’s top-tier leadership.
The enforcement push aligns with a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla to dismantle scam hubs that may be linked to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).
The operation began after an alleged POGO operator was arrested during an initial police raid in Muntinlupa City on 15 June, which led to the discovery of the suspected scam hub. Investigators reported that the facility was allegedly running several websites.
Nartatez said these scam hubs have splintered into guerrilla-style operations following the government’s total ban on POGOs.
Authorities recovered computers, laptops, cellphones, flash drives and other electronic devices during the raid.
Digital forensic experts are examining the equipment to trace the group’s command structure and determine the full extent of the network.
The PNP is coordinating with local government units and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to identify remaining illegal operations and uncover potential links to other locations nationwide.
Nartatez added that public information remains vital to dismantling these clandestine networks.