PNP vows sustained crackdown on scam hubs

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has vowed to sustain its crackdown on scam hubs through intensified intelligence-gathering and law enforcement operations nationwide.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities are validating reports and intelligence information indicating that some scam operations continue to operate in smaller, less visible networks following the government's crackdown on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).
Nartatez said the effort is in line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.
“We already dismantled a number of scam hubs, but our operations will continue to put a stop to this illegal activity in the interest of public protection and the rule of law,” Nartatez said.
Former House Quad Committee chairman Robert Ace Barbers earlier raised concerns over the alleged continued presence of POGO-linked networks operating in low-profile configurations in areas such as Baclaran, Binondo and Parañaque in Metro Manila, as well as Palawan and Cebu.
The PNP said it is closely coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to strengthen surveillance, intelligence-sharing and enforcement operations against suspected scam operators.
“We will continue to cooperate with other law enforcement authorities in this campaign against scam hubs. I also urge our kababayan to immediately inform authorities if they have information about these illegal operations,” Nartatez said.