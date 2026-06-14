PNP vows sustained crackdown on scam hubs

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has vowed to sustain its crackdown on scam hubs through intensified intelligence-gathering and law enforcement operations nationwide.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities are validating reports and intelligence information indicating that some scam operations continue to operate in smaller, less visible networks following the government's crackdown on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Nartatez said the effort is in line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.