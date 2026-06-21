PNP hunts masterminds behind Muntinlupa scam hub

“This successful operation proves that our monitoring and aggressive action are continuously being sustained against this kind of illegal activity. And we in the PNP will keep it that way until we fully accomplish our mission,” Nartatez said.

The intensified enforcement effort stemmed from the arrest of an alleged POGO operator during a police operation in Muntinlupa City on June 15, which led authorities to uncover the suspected scam hub.

Police said the facility was allegedly operating several websites.

“Our personnel are actively tracking down these scam hubs, which have splintered into guerilla-style operations following the government’s total ban on POGOs,” Nartatez said.

Investigators are now tracing the group's command structure and digital footprint after authorities recovered computers, laptops, cellular phones, flash drives and other electronic devices during the raid.

The seized equipment is undergoing forensic examination to determine the extent of the network's operations and possible links to other illegal activities.

Nartatez said the PNP is closely coordinating with other government agencies and local government units to strengthen intelligence-driven operations against similar scam hubs operating nationwide.

The police are also working with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) to identify remaining illegal operations and determine possible connections to other locations.

He emphasized the importance of public cooperation in helping authorities track down criminal syndicates.

“The PNP will continue to work with LGUs in acting on intelligence information that will help dismantle these clandestine networks across the country,” Nartatez said.