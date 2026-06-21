SBCorp allots P20M for exporters expanding market reach

Filipino exporters who would want to expand market reach globally, and those categorized as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), can avail for as much P20-million loan from the Small Business Corporation (SBCorp).

According to SBCorp Public Relations officer III Precious Joy Pacho, SBCorp offers Export Business Expansion Financing and the MSME Business Fund (MBF) programs, which provide P30,000 to P20 million in financial support to MSMEs.

Pacho said loans under the Export Business Expansion Financing program can be used to secure export markets through business expansion or increasing production capacity and modernization, such as procuring equipment and machinery, among others.