PCCI, LANDBANK expand MSME financing access

Under the partnership, PCCI will help connect its members to LANDBANK’s lending programs and financial services. Central to the initiative is LANDBANK’s LIFTING MSMEs Lending Program, which offers financing of up to P50 million for working capital, business expansion, equipment acquisition, and digital transformation projects. The program also provides concessional interest rates and access to digital banking solutions.

PCCI President Ferdinand Ferrer said the partnership will help strengthen the MSME sector, which accounts for the vast majority of businesses in the country and serves as a major source of jobs and economic activity.

For its part, LANDBANK said the initiative supports its broader mandate of promoting inclusive growth by providing entrepreneurs with greater access to capital, financial literacy programs, and market opportunities.

The state-owned lender recently waived transaction fees for select online government payments for the remainder of the year. It also reduced its InstaPay transfer fee to P8 from P15 as part of efforts to make public services more accessible and accelerate digital financial inclusion.