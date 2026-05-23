State loans await exporters amid crisis

Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (PHILEXPORT) announced that it will begin endorsing qualified exporters and micro, small and medium enterprises for government-backed loans aimed at helping businesses cope with rising fuel and logistics costs.
Under the arrangement, PHILEXPORT members in good standing may secure endorsements for financing facilities being offered by Small Business Corporation (SBCorp) through a lending program launched in partnership with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The initiative seeks to support exporters, indirect exporters and service providers affected by higher operating costs while helping businesses sustain and expand operations.
PHILEXPORT said eligible companies include existing and prospective exporters, as well as associate sector members such as consolidators, customs brokers and other service providers.
To qualify for endorsement, applicants must maintain an active PHILEXPORT membership status and possess the necessary government registrations.
The business group added that companies with unresolved export trade complaints or those included in watchlists issued by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and other regulatory agencies will not qualify for endorsement.
The DTI watchlist covers individuals and firms involved in unresolved export-related complaints.
PHILEXPORT clarified that endorsement does not automatically guarantee loan approval, as applicants must still comply with the lending requirements and evaluation standards of SBCorp.
“SBCorp retains full authority over the evaluation and approval of applicants,” PHILEXPORT said.
“PHILEXPORT shall not be held liable for any non-fulfillment or breach of obligations by endorsed members, as such obligations