State loans await exporters amid crisis

Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (PHILEXPORT) announced that it will begin endorsing qualified exporters and micro, small and medium enterprises for government-backed loans aimed at helping businesses cope with rising fuel and logistics costs.

Under the arrangement, PHILEXPORT members in good standing may secure endorsements for financing facilities being offered by Small Business Corporation (SBCorp) through a lending program launched in partnership with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The initiative seeks to support exporters, indirect exporters and service providers affected by higher operating costs while helping businesses sustain and expand operations.