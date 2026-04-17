Smuggling bust nets 6 PCG personnel

“It is highly unfair that while our men and personnel of other government agencies — including PCG personnel themselves — are risking their lives against smugglers, these people were actually in cahoots with them,” Nartatez said.

“In coordination with the PCG leadership, we will make sure that these six Coast Guard men will not only be dismissed from the service but will also spend years in jail,” he added.

Authorities were further alarmed when the smuggled cigarettes were discovered inside a PCG sub-station.

According to the report submitted to the PNP chief, operatives of the PNP Maritime Unit in Misamis Oriental and the Naawan Municipal Police Station conducted the operation after receiving intelligence information linking some PCG personnel to cigarette smuggling activities in Mindanao.

During the raid, authorities seized 205 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth about P3.075 million, along with an L-300 van, at the Coast Guard Sub-Station located along the shoreline of Purok 5, Poblacion, Naawan.

The PCG personnel reportedly surrendered without resistance. A civilian suspect was also arrested during the operation.

Initial verification showed that the arrested personnel were assigned to different Coast Guard units, including the PCG Southwestern Northern Mindanao, as well as sub-stations in Laguindingan, Lugait, Libertad and El Salvador City.

“These people are assigned in different sub-stations, so we are looking into a network of connivance for both smuggling and distribution. We will dig deeper and make sure those involved will be held accountable,” Nartatez said.

A report has been forwarded to the PCG leadership, with both agencies coordinating for a full investigation.

“The PNP and PCG have a strong history of partnership in internal cleansing. We will work together with the PCG to identify and unmask all those involved in this illegal operation,” Nartatez said.