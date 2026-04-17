Six PCG men nabbed in P3M cigarette smuggling raid

Six Philippine Coast Guard personnel and one civilian were arrested in an anti-cigarette smuggling operation in Misamis Oriental, prompting Philippine National Police chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. to vow a deeper probe into an alleged network of connivance.
Nartatez ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to help build cases against the suspects and pursue their dismissal from service. “It is highly unfair that while our men and personnel of other government agencies that include PCG personnel themselves are risking their limb and life against smugglers, these people were actually in cahoots with them,” he said.
Police operatives from the Maritime Group and local units seized 205 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P3.075 million and an L-300 van during the raid at a Coast Guard sub-station in Naawan town. Authorities said the contraband was found inside the facility.
The arrested Coast Guard personnel were reportedly assigned to various sub-stations in Northern Mindanao, prompting investigators to examine possible links in smuggling and distribution operations.
“We are looking into a network of connivance for both smuggling and distribution. We will dig deeper and we will make sure that those involved will be held accountable,” Nartatez said.
The PNP said it is coordinating with Coast Guard leadership for a full investigation and possible administrative and criminal charges.