Six PCG men nabbed in P3M cigarette smuggling raid

Six Philippine Coast Guard personnel and one civilian were arrested in an anti-cigarette smuggling operation in Misamis Oriental, prompting Philippine National Police chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. to vow a deeper probe into an alleged network of connivance.

Nartatez ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to help build cases against the suspects and pursue their dismissal from service. “It is highly unfair that while our men and personnel of other government agencies that include PCG personnel themselves are risking their limb and life against smugglers, these people were actually in cahoots with them,” he said.