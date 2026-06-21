Guests of the nation: Diplomatic immunity

These meetings bring together heads of state and government from ASEAN member countries, as well as leaders and senior officials from dialogue partners such as China, Japan, the United States and other major powers.

For many Filipinos, the impact of these events will be visible and immediate. Motorcades will move through major roads under heavy security. Traffic disruptions and road closures will become part of daily life during the summit period. Hotels, convention venues and surrounding areas will operate under heightened security measures.

Yet beyond these practical inconveniences lies a less visible but equally important legal reality: Manila will host an extraordinary concentration of foreign leaders, diplomats and government officials who enjoy diplomatic immunity.

Diplomatic immunity is not merely a matter of international courtesy. In the Philippines, it rests on two principal legal foundations: the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR) and Republic Act 75.

The VCDR, which the Philippines has ratified, forms part of Philippine law. Under the convention, accredited diplomats enjoy extensive protections. Their persons, residences, official documents and communications are considered inviolable. They are generally immune from arrest, detention and the jurisdiction of local courts in criminal, civil and administrative matters. The convention, however, recognizes limited exceptions, including disputes involving privately owned real property, certain inheritance matters in a personal capacity, and professional or commercial activities undertaken outside official diplomatic functions.

Importantly, the rationale behind diplomatic immunity is functional rather than personal. The privilege is not granted as a reward for status or rank. Rather, it exists to ensure that diplomats can perform their duties independently and effectively, free from undue interference or harassment by the receiving state.

Republic Act 75, enacted in 1946, complements these international obligations. The law penalizes acts that impair or violate the immunities accorded to foreign diplomatic and consular officials. It likewise declares void any writ or judicial process that results in the arrest or detention of a diplomat or the seizure of diplomatic property. Those who participate in the execution of such unlawful processes may themselves be subjected to criminal liability.

Equally important, however, is understanding what diplomatic immunity does not mean. Immunity is procedural, not substantive. It prevents local courts from exercising jurisdiction, but it does not erase the obligation of diplomats to obey the laws of the host country. When serious violations occur, the receiving state may declare the diplomat persona non grata and require his or her departure. The sending state may also waive immunity or pursue accountability under its own laws.

Ultimately, the ASEAN chairmanship is more than a ceremonial distinction. It places the Philippines at the intersection of sovereignty and international cooperation. By extending the protections required under the VCDR and Republic Act 75, the country honors commitments it expects other nations to respect when Filipino diplomats and officials are abroad. In doing so, the Philippines reaffirms a principle older than ASEAN itself: diplomacy flourishes only where nations honor the rule of law, mutual respect and the trust that binds sovereign states together.