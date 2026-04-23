ASEAN pushes through in May amid political noise—Palace

Further, Castro said the government has intensified efforts to ensure the successful hosting of the biannual summit this year, the 48th ASEAN Summit this May 2026, and the 49th ASEAN Summit this November.

Castro even stressed that the current political tensions involving Vice President Sara Duterte and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez will not affect the country’s preparation and hosting of the ASEAN Summit.

“Katulad ng sinabi natin, handa po tayo sa ASEAN Summit sa pagiging host natin at kung anuman po ang kinasasangkutan ng Bise Presidente patungkol sa mga diumanong bilyones na transaksyon or worth billions na transakyon na umiikot sa kaniyang mga bank accounts, at kung anuman ang nagiging isyu kay dating Speaker Martin Romualdez, hindi po ito makakaapekto sa Pangulo dahil ang Pangulo naman po at ang mga gabinete at ang mga concerned stakeholders naman po ang siyang nag-aasikaso para sa pagho-host natin sa ASEAN. Hindi naman po nakakasama ang Bise Presidente sa pagpi-prepara ng anumang mga programa ng gobyerno,” she explained.

In a Facebook post of the Cebu Provincial Government, it said that they are finalizing preparations for the 48th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit from 5 to 9 May, with over 3,000 delegates expected, including heads of state from 11 member-nations.

Key events will center on security and logistics in Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue cities, with the Mactan-Cebu International Airport upgrading its general aviation area to accommodate dignitaries.

The Philippines chairs ASEAN in 2026 with the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together”, highlighting regional unity, resilience, and a commitment to a people-centered community, focusing on navigating challenges through collective action.



Three main priorities define the Philippines’ Chairship: Peace and Security Anchors, Prosperity Corridors, and People Empowerment.