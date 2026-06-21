Cult favorites, technology and nostalgia: Japanese toy exhibition heads to Iloilo

“Omocha,” the Japanese word for “toy,” carries a cultural history spanning centuries. The exhibition brings together more than 70 types of contemporary Japanese toys from various brands and manufacturers, complemented by informative panels tracing their origins and development. Visitors are invited on a journey across generations, exploring how toys became part of Japanese popular culture. During the Edo period, many were handcrafted as symbolic objects associated with prayers for children’s health, protection, and good fortune.

The exhibition also brings audiences face-to-face with globally beloved pop-culture icons that have captured the imagination of successive generations, including Gundam, Hello Kitty, Pokémon and Transformers. It further reveals how traditional craftsmanship continues to meet innovation. Among the featured collections are TOMY Asia’s well-loved Plarail and Beyblade lines, displayed alongside modern toys incorporating robotics, digital technology, and other forms of high-tech ingenuity.

True to the playful spirit of omocha, the exhibition offers an immersive experience through interactive areas where visitors of all ages can engage with both traditional and contemporary toys — and rekindle a childlike sense of curiosity and wonder.

For lifelong collectors, nostalgia seekers, design enthusiasts, and families searching for an enriching weekend activity, Omocha: Japanese Toys Today offers an invitation to rediscover the joy, artistry, imagination, and human connection found in the world of play.